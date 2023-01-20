Search icon
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for Senior Manager posts at bankofbaroda.co.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Bank of Baroda (BOB) to end the recruitment process soon for various positions in Risk Management Department. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. The last date to apply is January 24, 2023. A total of 15 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. 

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection methods will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents as and when called by the Bank.

Bank of Baroda Vacancy details
Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Sr. Manager –Climate Risk & Sustainability:02 posts
Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 03 posts
Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts

How to Apply Online: 
Eligible candidates can apply before January 24, 2023, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. 

