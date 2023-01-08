Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For Senior Manager posts at bankofbaroda.co.in, check eligibility, last date

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For Senior Manager posts at bankofbaroda.co.in, check eligibility, last date
File photo

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for various positions on a regular basis in Risk Management Department. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. A total of 15 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The last date to apply is January 24, 2023.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection method will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents as and when called by the Bank.

Bank of Baroda Vacancy details
Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Sr. Manager –Climate Risk & Sustainability:02 posts
Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 03 posts
Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts

How to Apply Online: 
Eligible candidates can apply before January 24, 2023, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.