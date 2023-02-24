Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply for 500 BOB Acquisition Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in, check official notice

File photo

The Bank of Baroda recruitment process for Acquisition Officer posts is underway. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the Bank of Baroda. The last date to apply is March 14, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. The age limit should be between 21 years to 28 years.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. The minimum marks is 40% in each sections for General Category and 35% for Reserved Category.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ Women candidates/ Persons with Disability (PWD) will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from GEN/ OBC /EWS category.

Bank of Baroda recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit BOB official website bankofbaroda.in

Go to career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm

Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

Bank of Baroda recruitment: notification