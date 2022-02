Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 42 Managerial posts invited - Check Eligibility

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the position of Head or Deputy Head, Manager, and Senior Manager. The bank is looking to fill at least a minimum of 42 positions under this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website - bankofbaroda.in.

Here are some important dates:

- Application start date - February 23, 2022

- Application end date - March 15, 2022

Vacancy Details:

- Head/ Dy. Head - Large Corporate Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG (Risk Management Department): 01

- Head/ Dy. Head – MSME Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Retail Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis (Risk Management Department):01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control (Risk Management Department):01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management(Risk Management Department):01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management(Risk Management Department):01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Model Development and Analytics (Risk Management Department):01

- Head/ Dy. Head – Credit Rating Analysis (Risk Management Department): 01

- Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department):03

- Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management (Risk Management Department): 03

- Sr. Manager -Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG: 02

- Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 2

- Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 1

- Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01

- Sr. ManagerEnterprise and Operational Risk Management: 07

- Sr. Manager- Model Development and Analytics: 04

- Sr. ManagerPortfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 02

- Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02

- Manager – Risk Analyst: 03

- Manager – Fraud Risk Analyst: 01

Eligibility Criteria:

- Head/ Dy. Head: Candidates should have a Chartered Accountant (CA) degree or a full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent and a minimum experience of 10 years.

- Sr Manager: Candidates should have a Chartered Accountant (CA) degree or a full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent and a minimum of 5 years.

- Manager: Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) – Candidates should hold a degree in B.E. or B. Tech in Computer Science or Data Science or Graduation in Mathematics or Statistics and have a minimum experience of 3 years

- Manager: Fraud Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) – Candidates should hold a B. Tech/ B.E./ M. Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning & AI. or Graduate in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA. and Mandatory Certification from SAS and Min. 3 years post qualification experience.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and subsequent rounds of Personal interviews.