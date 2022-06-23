Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for Specialist Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in, check details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank's official website - www.bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the posts of Specialist Officer (SO) for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Department on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank's official website - www.bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply is July 12, 2022.

A total of 325 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

The registration process began on June 22, 2022

The registration process will end on July 12, 2022



BOB Exam date will be out soon

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Relationship Manager (Grade: SMG/S-IV) - 75

Corporate & Institutional Credit (Grade: MMG/S-III) - 100

Credit Analyst (Grade: MMG/S-III) - 100

Corporate & Institutional Credit (Grade: MMG/S-II) - 50

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

MMGS II - Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III - Rs 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV - Rs 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected based on an online exam and Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts via the bank's official website www.bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are also advised to check www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for more updates.