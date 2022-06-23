Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for Specialist Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in, check details

Education
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank's official website - www.bankofbaroda.in.
Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the posts of Specialist Officer (SO) for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Department on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank's official website - www.bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply is July 12, 2022.
A total of 325 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember
The registration process began on June 22, 2022
The registration process will end on July 12, 2022
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Relationship Manager (Grade: SMG/S-IV) - 75
Corporate & Institutional Credit (Grade: MMG/S-III) - 100
Credit Analyst (Grade: MMG/S-III) - 100
Corporate & Institutional Credit (Grade: MMG/S-II) - 50
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Pay scale
MMGS II - Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
MMGS III - Rs 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
SMG/S-IV - Rs 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection process
The candidates will be selected based on an online exam and Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online
Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts via the bank's official website www.bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are also advised to check www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for more updates.