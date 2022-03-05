Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check direct link, details of vacancy, steps to apply

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 released a notification on March 4, 2022, and invited applications for 105 posts of Specialist Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the bank's official website - bankofbaroda.in.

The last date to apply for the posts of Specialist Officers is March 24, 2022. The application will be considered submitted once the fee is also paid online.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Manager (Digital Fraud) - 15

Credit Officer (MSME Department) - 15+25

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) - 8+12

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager - 15

(Corporate Credit Department) - 15

Click here for the detailed notification to find out eligibility and age criteria

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section on the homepage and click on the notification for Specialist Officer.

Step 3: Candidates can click on the direct link given here to apply as well - Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Recruitment 2022.

Step 4: Either click on the new registration or log in with existing credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by giving appropriate details and uploading the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the Specialist Officer recruitment form for future references.

Notably, candidates will go through the final induction for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 via the selection test. The date for this exam will be announced later. Keep checking the official website for more updates.