Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 60 posts for IT professionals at bankofbaroda.in, check salary, last date

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for 60 Senior Quality Assurance Lead, Developer – Mobile Application Development, and other posts. The last date to submit the application form is November 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in.  

Bank of Baroda 2022 Vacancy details:

Senior Quality Assurance Lead: 02 posts
Quality Assurance Engineers: 06 posts
Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: 05 posts
Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: 16 posts
Developer- Full Stack Java: 13 posts
Developer – Full Stack NET & JAVA: 06 posts
Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development: 04 posts
Developer – Mobile Application Development: 06 posts
Senior UI/UX Designer: 01 post
UI/UX Designer: 01 post

How to apply: Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. It should be kept active till the completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for Personal interview and/or selection process on the registered Email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying.

Selection procedure:
Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the criteria, method of selection and provisional allotment etc. The Bank reserves its right to call candidates in a particular ratio, at its sole discretion, as per the Banks requirement. 

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 
Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Begins: October 19, 2022
Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Ends: November 09, 2022

