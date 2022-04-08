Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in - Salary, eligibility

Headlines

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeEducation

Education

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in - Salary, eligibility

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for 26 Agriculture Marketing Officer posts. The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Details            

Post: Agriculture Marketing Officer        

No. of Vacancy: 26          

Pay Scale: 15 – 18/- Lakhs (Per Year)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Zone Wise Details

Patna: 04

Chennai: 03

Mangaluru: 02

New Delhi: 01

Rajkot: 02

Chandigarh: 04

Ernakulam: 02

Kolkata: 03

Meerut: 03

Ahmedabad: 02

Total: 26

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a 4-year Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Cooperation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management /Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture and 02 years full time post graduate degree or diploma in PGDM/MBA and Minimum 03 Years of experience.     

Age limit: 25 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee using online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 600/-             

For SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 06, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 26, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Personal Interview.

Notification: bankofbaroda.in/-/media 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

LIC Jeevan Labh: Invest Rs 252 per day in this scheme and get Rs 54 lakh, here's how

India's most expensive spice sells for Rs 3 lakh per kg; reason behind rising prices of Kashmir’s ‘Red Gold’

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE