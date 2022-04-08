Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in - Salary, eligibility

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for 26 Agriculture Marketing Officer posts. The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Agriculture Marketing Officer

No. of Vacancy: 26

Pay Scale: 15 – 18/- Lakhs (Per Year)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Zone Wise Details

Patna: 04

Chennai: 03

Mangaluru: 02

New Delhi: 01

Rajkot: 02

Chandigarh: 04

Ernakulam: 02

Kolkata: 03

Meerut: 03

Ahmedabad: 02

Total: 26

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a 4-year Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Cooperation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management /Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture and 02 years full time post graduate degree or diploma in PGDM/MBA and Minimum 03 Years of experience.

Age limit: 25 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee using online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 06, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 26, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Personal Interview.

Notification: bankofbaroda.in/-/media