Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for BOB Branch Receivables Manager posts – Check last date, eligibility

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for 159 Branch Receivables Manager posts in Receivables Management Vertical. The last date to apply is April 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post: Branch Receivables Manager

Total posts: 159

Pay Scale: Not Specified

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

SC: 23

ST: 11

OBC: 42

EWS: 15

UR: 68

Total: 159

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done graduation in any discipline from University / Institution recognised by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE and Minimum 2 Years of overall work experience.

Age Limit: 23 to 35 years

Application Fee: Pay examination fees through debit card/credit card/net banking.

For General/OBC/EWS candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BOB website bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 25, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 14, 2022

Last date for payment of fee: April 14, 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisting & Group Discussion and/or Interview.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: bankofbaroda.in