Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at bankofbaroda.in – Check eligibility, selection process

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for IT specialist officers as data scientists and data engineers. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply is December 6. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 vacancies in the Bank of Baroda.

Data Scientist: B. Tech/ BE/ M Tech/ ME in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (minimum 60% marks compulsory in BTech/ BE) from AICTE/UGC recognized university

Data Engineer: A Bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science/ Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.

Selection Procedure: The selection process may comprise of an online test (for positions in MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), a psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and Interview of shortlisted candidates.

However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process. The bank may, at its discretion, consider conducting of Multiple Choice/Descriptive / Psychometric Test / Group Discussion/Interviews or any other selection methodologies for different scales.

Pay Scale:

MMGS II: Rs 69180

MMGS III: Rs 78230

SMG/S-IV: Rs 89890

How to Apply: Candidates are required to apply Online through the website bankofbaroda.co.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact No. It should be kept active till the completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for online test, GD, interview etc. through the registered email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying Online. Under no circumstances, he/she should share/ mention email ID to/ or of any other person.

