Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 376 Relationship Manager posts – Check eligibility, last date

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for the posts of 376 Sr. Relationship Manager and e-Wealth Relationship Manager posts for the Wealth Management Services Department. The last date to apply is December 9, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website bankofbaroda.co.in.

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Sr. Relationship Manager

No. of Vacancy: 326

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: e- Wealth Relationship Manager

No. of Vacancy: 50

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details

Sr. RM

SC: 44

ST: 42

OBC: 101

EWS: 47

UR: 92

Total: 326

e- Wealth RM

SC: 08

ST: 04

OBC: 14

EWS: 05

UR: 19

Total: 50

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Sr. Relationship Manager: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University / Institute and Minimum 2 Years of Experience.

Age Limit: 24 to 35 years

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University / Institute and Minimum 1.5 Years of Experience.

Age Limit: 23 to 35 years

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card and Internet Banking.

For Unreserved/EWS/OBC Candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bankofbaroda.in from November 19, 2021, to December 09, 2021.

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 19, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 09, 2021

Last date for payment of application fee: December 09, 2021

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: Selection Process: Selection will be based on Personal Interview and/Group Discussion.

BOB Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021 notification: bankofbaroda.in