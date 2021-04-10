Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: 511 vacancies up for grabs, check dates, other important details

Bank of Baroda has announced that it will be inviting candidates for recruitment of 511 posts in the wealth management service department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the bank at bankofbaroda.in by April 29, 2021.

Bank of Baroda is looking for qualified and experienced Wealth Management Professionals to strengthen its Wealth Management Services, said a notification by the bank.

Click here to view the official notification for Recruitment.

Important Dates

Start date for submission of application- April 9, 2021Last date for submission application- April 29, 2021

Total posts- 511 vacancies

1. Sr. Relationship Managers - 4072. e- Wealth Relationship Managers - 503. Territory Head - 444. Group Heads - 65. Product Head (Investment & Research) - 16. Head (Operations & Technology) - 17. Digital Sales Manager - 18. IT Functional Analyst - Manager - 1

Age Limit

1. Sr. Relationship Managers - 24 years to 35 years2. e- Wealth Relationship Managers - 23 years to 35 years3. Territory Head - 27 years to 40 years4. Group Heads - 31 years to 45 years5. Product Head (Investment & Research) - 28 years to 45 years6. Head (Operations & Technology) - 31 years to 45 years6. Digital Sales Manager - 26 years to 40 years8. IT Functional Analyst – Manager - 26 years to 35 years

Salary

Remuneration offered will be on Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate and market benchmarks for the respective posts. Apart from the Fixed Salary, candidate selected for Post No. 1 to 4 will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.

Nature of employment

Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank.

How to apply

-Eligible and interested candidates visit official website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm -On the careers page register yourself in the appropriate Online Application Format-Pay the application fee using the available digital modes of payment.

Application Fee

General and OBC candidates - Rs. 600/- (plus applicable GST & transaction charges)SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates - Rs. 100/-(Intimation charges only – Non Refundable) plus applicable GST & transaction charges

For other information regarding the vacanies, candiates are advised to visit the official website of Bank of Baroda.