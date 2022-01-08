Bank of Baroda Agriculture Marketing Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 posts at bankofbaroda.in - Details here

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for 47 Agriculture Marketing Officer Vacancy. The last date to apply is January 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Agriculture Marketing Officer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Agriculture Marketing Officer

No. of Vacancy: 47

Pay Scale: 15 – 18/- Lakhs (Per Year)

Category Wise Details

SC: 07

ST: 03

OBC: 12

EWS: 04

UR: 21

Total: 47

Bank of Baroda Agriculture Marketing Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a four year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture from University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE and 02 years full-time post-graduate degree or diploma in PGDM and Minimum 03 Years of experience in marketing and generating lead in Agriculture and Allied Industries business in BFSI Sector.

Age Limit: 25 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Agriculture Marketing Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: January 07, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 27, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Personal Interview.

BOB Agriculture Marketing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: bankofbaroda.in