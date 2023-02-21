Search icon
Bank Job! IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Over 114 posts open, details here

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023 application window opens today at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

IDBI Bank has begun the application process for the Specialist Officer recruitment 2023 today (February 21). Candidates willing to apply for the bank recruitment can apply from the official website-- ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023 is till March 3. The IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 114 posts. 

Candidates applying for the job will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 200 (Intimation charges only) including GST. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in
  • Click on careers link and a new page will open
  • Click on SO recruitment apply online link available on the page
  • Register yourself and login to the account
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
