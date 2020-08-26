Back to college: Karnataka govt set to reopen colleges from October 1 amid COVID-19 crisis

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday announced that all college classes will commence from October 2020 and students are expected to attend classes in person.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday announced that all college classes will commence from October 2020 and students are expected to attend classes in person.

He announced that the academic year for various degree courses will commence from September 1 with online classes, while the offline classes will be started from October.

The Deputy Chief Minister wrote on Twitter that the department is awaiting detailed guidelines from the central government regarding the resumption of offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September. Therefore, the government has decided to get the ball rolling on all academic activities online from next month.

The state government has already made comprehensive preparations for starting offline classes following the guidelines set by the UGC, said the minister.

We have decided to use the online medium to get the ball rolling on all academic activities from next month as we will need to conduct a few degree exams in September. We are also awaiting detailed guidelines from the center regarding the resumption of offline classes.



2/4 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 26, 2020

The government will additionally follow the directions from the centre as they come, he further added.

For final year examinations, he said, "Along with the commencement of the academic year, final year examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students."

"Additionally, exams for those students who hold backlogs will also be conducted. These decisions have been taken in the sole interest of the students to ensure their bright future."

We work with the sole intent of ensuring a bright future for our students. Once the academic year begins, final year exams will be scheduled for all undergraduate, diploma and engineering students. Backlog exams will also be conducted accordingly.



4/4 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 26, 2020

Regarding NEET, Narayan said, "The state government has successfully conducted the CET for more than 1.94 lakh students.

In addition, 63 COVID positive students have also achieved good ranks by confidently taking the exam. When the reality is so conducive, I do not understand why people are opposing the NEET from being conducted."

"I would like to advise all of them that they should not play with the future of the children. I suspect that there is something fishy about the issue. Maybe certain invisible groups want seats allocated through an opaque 'system' rather than on the basis of merit," he said.

"Some vested interests have been trying to disrupt NEET since the beginning. There is a huge ecosystem behind it with efforts going on for many years now. However, their objectives will remain unfulfilled," he added.

He emphasised that NEET needs to be conducted as it is a well-structured exam that allows students to take up admissions throughout the country with just one test.

There is malice involved in the widespread opposition to NEET but the state government is prepared for the test and will conduct it smoothly, he said.

It's been 5 months since schools and colleges across the country have remained shut due to the novel coronavirus. With Unlock 3.0 ending on August 31, it is expected that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon make a decision on the reopening of schools under Unlock 4.0. Guidelines on the same are likely to be issued by the end of this month.

Under Unlock 3.0, MHA had allowed reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes and said that the educational institutions will remain shut till August 31.

As August is nearing its end, Unlock 4 guidelines are being prepared and a final decision is expected soon. However, there are some reports which say that the educational institutions might reopen in a phased manner to ensure maximum safety and precaution. This means that all the sections of a particular standard will not attend the school on the same day.

While the Centre is preparing the Unlock 4 guidelines and will soon take a decision on resumption of schools, the final decision will still remain with the respective state governments.