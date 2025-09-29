Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here

Girl students who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from government schools or colleges can apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here
Photo: Azim Premji Foundation
Applications are now open for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, which is available for girl students from economically disadvantaged families who have attended government schools. Eligible students can get a scholarship of Rs 30,000 from the programme, which supports first-time undergraduate or diploma course students. Candidates can apply for the scholarship through the official Azim Premji Foundation website.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility

  1. Girl students who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from government schools or colleges.
  2. Admitted to the first year of a recognised undergraduate or diploma course (2-5 years) at a government or bona fide private college/university anywhere in India.
  3. Belong to one of the eligible states or Union Territories: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Azim Premji Scholarship Amount And Deadline

The scholarship provides Rs 30,000 annually throughout the course duration. The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 30, 2025.

Steps to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

Step 1: Go to the Azim Premji Foundation official website -- azimpremjifoundation.org
Step 2: Visit the 'What We Do', then go to the Education section for scholarship details. 
Step 3: New applicants should register under 'New Applicants Cohort 2025'. Returning applicants can log in with their username and password.
Step 4: Fill out the application form with all required details and submit.
Step 5: Print a copy of the submitted form for reference.

Get a direct link to apply for the scholarship HERE.

READ | Major relief for Delhi residents ahead of Diwali as govt to waive late payment surcharge on...

What is Azim Premji Scholarship?

The Azim Premji Scholarship is a part of the Azim Premji Foundation’s commitment to improving the quality and equity of education in India. The initiative seeks to support girl students from disadvantaged background to pursue college education through an annual scholarship of INR 30,000 awarded for the full duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
