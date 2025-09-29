Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more
Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India
VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run
Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'
'Woh dhund raha hai': The Ba***ds of Bollywood 'cop' BREAKS SILENCE on Sameer Wankhede getting offended by his role, drops...
Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'
BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title
Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh mock Pakistan players’ accent in viral clip
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here
EDUCATION
Girl students who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from government schools or colleges can apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025.
Applications are now open for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, which is available for girl students from economically disadvantaged families who have attended government schools. Eligible students can get a scholarship of Rs 30,000 from the programme, which supports first-time undergraduate or diploma course students. Candidates can apply for the scholarship through the official Azim Premji Foundation website.
The scholarship provides Rs 30,000 annually throughout the course duration. The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 30, 2025.
Step 1: Go to the Azim Premji Foundation official website -- azimpremjifoundation.org
Step 2: Visit the 'What We Do', then go to the Education section for scholarship details.
Step 3: New applicants should register under 'New Applicants Cohort 2025'. Returning applicants can log in with their username and password.
Step 4: Fill out the application form with all required details and submit.
Step 5: Print a copy of the submitted form for reference.
Get a direct link to apply for the scholarship HERE.
The Azim Premji Scholarship is a part of the Azim Premji Foundation’s commitment to improving the quality and equity of education in India. The initiative seeks to support girl students from disadvantaged background to pursue college education through an annual scholarship of INR 30,000 awarded for the full duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.