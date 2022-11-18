Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in, check direct link

Candidates will now be able to download their AYUSH NEET UG Final Result for Round 1 from the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in, check direct link
File Photo

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has declared the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 Final Result for Undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates will now be able to download their AYUSH NEET UG Final Result for Round 1 from the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in. 

The final result has been released in a PDF format and candidates who have been allotted seats are requested to report to the colleges with the required documents.

READ | WBJEE 2023 to be conducted on THIS date, check exam date here

The provisional results were released yesterday by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee. The notice read, "Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal. The final result will be uploaded on the portal on 18.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 18.11.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in)." 

AYUSH Counselling 2022 UG Final Result Round 1 – Direct Link to download

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 1: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Final Result for Round 1 AACCC UG Counselling' link 

Step 3: The result will now appear on your screen. 

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

Candidates are advised to start reporting to the colleges starting today - November 18, 2022. The last date to complete reporting at the allotted institute is November 25, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.