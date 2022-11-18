AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has declared the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 Final Result for Undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates will now be able to download their AYUSH NEET UG Final Result for Round 1 from the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in.

The final result has been released in a PDF format and candidates who have been allotted seats are requested to report to the colleges with the required documents.

The provisional results were released yesterday by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee. The notice read, "Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal. The final result will be uploaded on the portal on 18.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 18.11.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in)."

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 1: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Final Result for Round 1 AACCC UG Counselling' link

Step 3: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to start reporting to the colleges starting today - November 18, 2022. The last date to complete reporting at the allotted institute is November 25, 2022.