AWES Admit Card 2022 released for online screening test at awesindia.com – Get DIRECT link

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has released the admit card for the Online Screening Test, OST for Selection of Teachers. Interested candidates can register for the Army Public School Teacher exam and can download the admit card from the official website – awesindia.com.

The official notification reads, “Admit Cards will be available online. Candidates may download and print the same. The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The cards will also have COVID related Safety instructions. All candidates are expected to abide by the same. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully.”

Online Screening Test: To qualify for interview and evaluation of teaching skills, the candidates should have passed the Online Screening Test. This has been scheduled for February 19 and 20, 2022 at various centres across the country. The general guidelines for candidates are given in the succeeding paragraphs.

AWES Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website of Army Welfare Education Society – awesindia.com.

- On the homepage, click on the 'OST (Online Screening Test) for Selection of Teachers in Army Public Schools' link

- Enter your required credentials Username and Password to log in.

- Your AWES Teacher admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy for future references.

An ‘Online Screening Test’ will be conducted on February 19 and 20, 2022, for vacancies that will arise during the ensuing academic year. This shall be conducted online by an agency identified by HQ AWES centrally, to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools. Those who qualify in this stage will be given a Score Card which shall be valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year. A Score Card will make a candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.