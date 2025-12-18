BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I
Avatar Fire And Ash leaked online before release? Piracy concerns may affect opening collections of James Cameron film
James Cameron’s much anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash, one of the most anticipated films, is facing fresh troubles as there have been reports of the film's leak. Early box office projections suggest that that the film would earn between USD 340 million and USD 380 million worldwide.
James Cameron’s much anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash will be released in theatres worldwide on Friday, December 19, 2025. Before its release, the third instalment in the movie franchise is in troubled waters due to alleged reports that there has been a possible movie leak. According to some reports, users have claimed that some videos from the movie in low quality have been leaked on piracy websites. The recordings seem to have been taken from camcorders, possibly from previews or early shows.
According to a report in Etimes, a day before the film’s global release on December 19, Avatar: Fire And Ash has leaked online, the movie's release has brought back worries about piracy, a problem that's troubled big films before. Not just the film, earlier this year, the film trailer was leaked before its official release. The two incidents have heightened worries.
Even with the reports of leak surfacing, early box office projections suggest that Avatar: Fire And Ash remains one of the biggest releases of the year and therefore it is estimated to earn between USD 340 million and USD 380 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Avatar: Fire And Ash stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao among others. Two new actors have joined the latest series, Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis.
The last film and second in the series, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022 earned USD 444 million in global release. According to reports, Fire and Ash would likely register the second-largest opening weekend of 2025.