Avatar Fire And Ash leaked online before release? Piracy concerns may affect opening collections of James Cameron film

James Cameron’s much anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash will be released in theatres worldwide on Friday, December 19, 2025. Before its release, the third instalment in the movie franchise is in troubled waters due to alleged reports that there has been a possible movie leak. According to some reports, users have claimed that some videos from the movie in low quality have been leaked on piracy websites. The recordings seem to have been taken from camcorders, possibly from previews or early shows.

What happened?

According to a report in Etimes, a day before the film’s global release on December 19, Avatar: Fire And Ash has leaked online, the movie's release has brought back worries about piracy, a problem that's troubled big films before. Not just the film, earlier this year, the film trailer was leaked before its official release. The two incidents have heightened worries.

Will the reports of Avatar film leak effect box office collection?

Even with the reports of leak surfacing, early box office projections suggest that Avatar: Fire And Ash remains one of the biggest releases of the year and therefore it is estimated to earn between USD 340 million and USD 380 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Avatar: Fire And Ash stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao among others. Two new actors have joined the latest series, Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis.

How much would Avatar Fire and Ash would run?

The last film and second in the series, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022 earned USD 444 million in global release. According to reports, Fire and Ash would likely register the second-largest opening weekend of 2025.