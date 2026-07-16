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Australia Hikes Visa Fees Again: How Indian students will be affected?

The fee was increased from AUD 1,600 to AUD 2,000 in 2025. Overall, the Student Visa (subclass 500) cost has climbed more than 56% in two years, positioning Australia among the most expensive countries for international students, excluding tuition and living expenses.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

Australia Hikes Visa Fees Again: How Indian students will be affected?
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Aspiring Indian students heading to Australia will face higher initial expenses as the student visa fee rises from AUD 2,000 to AUD 2,500 effective July 2026. 

The 25% jump is the second hike in as many years. The fee was increased from AUD 1,600 to AUD 2,000 in 2025. Overall, the Student Visa (subclass 500) cost has climbed more than 56% in two years, positioning Australia among the most expensive countries for international students, excluding tuition and living expenses.

How it will imapct Indian studens?

The increased visa fee adds to the financial pressure for Indian students going for UG, PG, or research programs in Australia. On top of visa costs, they must also cover tuition, health insurance, accommodation, and living expenses.  

The government has, however, set a lower fee of AUD 2,050 for ELICOS applicants, down from the standard AUD 2,500.  

ELICOS courses are meant for international students who want to improve their English before joining a university or vocational course. Education providers had argued that applying the same visa fee to ELICOS students as to those doing multi-year degrees was discouraging new enrolments.

Colleges to also increase fee?

The new fee structure won’t change admission rules or eligibility for Indian applicants. It only affects how much students need to pay when they lodge their visa applications. 

The Australian government said the hike is part of wider steps to protect the integrity of the student visa system and to keep the country’s international education sector financially viable in the long run.

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