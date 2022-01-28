Assam TET 2021: Re-evaluation result declared at ssa.assam.gov.in – Get Direct link here

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has declared the result of the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (Assam TET) on January 28, 2022. The result is for Re-Evaluation for Lower Primary and Upper Primary TET, revised scorecards have also been released. Candidates can download the result through the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam – ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam TET 2022 was conducted on October 31, 2021, for lower primary and upper primary levels. The qualified candidates will be eligible for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level teachers for the state of Assam.

Assam TET Result 2021: Steps to check re-evaluation result

Visit the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam or Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam - ssa.assam.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Information & Services' tab and then click on ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’.

Enter the application number, user name and password to log in.

Download the scorecard and take the printout for future references.

Direct link: Assam TET Re-Evaluation Result 2021

Minimum Qualification for Lower Primary TET (classes I to V): Candidate must have done senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.E1.Ed). Detailed information is available on the website.

Minimum Qualification for Upper Primary TET (Classes Vl to Vlll): Candidate must have a Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR At least 50% marks either in Graduation or in Postgraduation and B. Ed OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A./8. Sc. Ed. Or B.A. Ed/B. Sc. Ed. Detailed information is available on the website.