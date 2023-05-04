Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: Know how to download scorecard at sebaonline.org, direct link

File photo

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: The Assam government to declare the result of 14,281 Class-IV posts today at 2 PM. On May 3, the state government announced the results for 11,324 Class-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam grade 4 recruitment written exam can check the result on the official website–sebaonline.org, once released.

The result was earlier scheduled to be declared at 11 AM. “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.” reads the official tweet of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam government will announce the recruitment results of 14,281 Class-IV posts today. Yesterday, the state government declared the results for 11,324 Class-III posts. pic.twitter.com/55PLQ27YCZ May 4, 2023

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: How to check