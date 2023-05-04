Search icon
Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: Know how to download scorecard at sebaonline.org, direct link

On May 3, the state government announced the results for 11,324 Class-III posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: The Assam government to declare the result of 14,281 Class-IV posts today at 2 PM. On May 3, the state government announced the results for 11,324 Class-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam grade 4 recruitment written exam can check the result on the official website–sebaonline.org, once released.

The result was earlier scheduled to be declared at 11 AM. “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.” reads the official tweet of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: How to check 

  • Step 1. Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
  • Step 2. Click on the Assam Grade 4 recruitment result link
  • Step 3. Provide your login details to the link.
  • Step 4. Your Grade 4 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result 

