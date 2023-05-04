Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result DECLARED at sebaonline.org: Direct link to check

File photo

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: The Assam government has declared the result of 14,281 Class-IV posts today at 2 PM. On May 3, the state government announced the results for 11,324 Class-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam grade 4 recruitment written exam can check the result on the official website–sebaonline.org. The direct link to check the result is mentioned below.

Candidates will need to input their roll code and captcha in order to download the results. Four steps of recruitment are used to shortlist candidates: a written exam, a computer exam, a driving skill test, and a stenographer skill test.

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the Assam Grade 4 recruitment result link

Step 3. Provide your login details to the link.

Step 4. Your Grade 4 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: Direct link