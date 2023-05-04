Search icon
Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result DECLARED at sebaonline.org: Direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Assam grade 4 recruitment written exam can check the result on the official website–sebaonline.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: The Assam government has declared the result of 14,281 Class-IV posts today at 2 PM. On May 3, the state government announced the results for 11,324 Class-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam grade 4 recruitment written exam can check the result on the official website–sebaonline.org. The direct link to check the result is mentioned below.

Candidates will need to input their roll code and captcha in order to download the results. Four steps of recruitment are used to shortlist candidates: a written exam, a computer exam, a driving skill test, and a stenographer skill test.

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: Steps to check 

  • Step 1. Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
  • Step 2. Click on the Assam Grade 4 recruitment result link
  • Step 3. Provide your login details to the link.
  • Step 4. Your Grade 4 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result 

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: Direct link

