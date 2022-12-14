Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 out at sebaonline.org: Exam dates, timings, other details here

Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 has been released at the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 out at sebaonline.org: Exam dates, timings, other details here
Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at the official website-- sebaonline.org. Candidates who have applied to appear for the computer-based examination can download the Assam SLRC admit card 2022 from the official site of SEBA-- sebaonline.org. The Assam SLRC Grade 3 computer-based test has been scheduled to be held on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. 

The Assam SLRC Grade 3 exam will be conducted in three shifts with first shift starting from 9:30 am to 10:15 am, the second shift from 12 noon to 12:45 pm and the third shift from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.  

As per the schedule, the computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree in Computer/Library Science) will be conducted from December 21 to December 24. For category 2 candidates or candidates with bachelor's degrees, the test is scheduled for December 29 and for category 1 (Higher Secondary or Class 12), the test will be held from December 26 to 28.

Read: AHSEC released Assam HS Board Exam 2023 timetable: Exam dates, timing, other details for Class 12 board exam here

Assam SLRC Group 3 Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org
  • Click on Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, THESE actors have made going to weddings fashionable and stylish
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Viral Photos of the Day: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh promote Thank God, Janhvi Kapoor sets fashion goals
Check SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Post Office fixed deposit rates
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.