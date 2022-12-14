Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 out at sebaonline.org: Exam dates, timings, other details here

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Assam SLRC Grade 3 admit card 2022 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at the official website-- sebaonline.org. Candidates who have applied to appear for the computer-based examination can download the Assam SLRC admit card 2022 from the official site of SEBA-- sebaonline.org. The Assam SLRC Grade 3 computer-based test has been scheduled to be held on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

The Assam SLRC Grade 3 exam will be conducted in three shifts with first shift starting from 9:30 am to 10:15 am, the second shift from 12 noon to 12:45 pm and the third shift from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

As per the schedule, the computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree in Computer/Library Science) will be conducted from December 21 to December 24. For category 2 candidates or candidates with bachelor's degrees, the test is scheduled for December 29 and for category 1 (Higher Secondary or Class 12), the test will be held from December 26 to 28.

Assam SLRC Group 3 Admit Card 2022: How to download