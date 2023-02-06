Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SLPRB Assam at www.slprbassam.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here
File photo

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam to conclude the application process today (February 6) for 2649 posts in the Assam Forest department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SLPRB Assam at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Vacancy details: 
Forester Grade - I: 264
Forest Guard: 1226
AFPF Constable: 981
Driver Constable: 36
Driver: 142

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). The maximum age for the positions of AFPF Constable & Driver Constable is 25 years.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.slprbassam.in
  • On the homepage, click on the apply link against the advertisement
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.