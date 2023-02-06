Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam to conclude the application process today (February 6) for 2649 posts in the Assam Forest department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SLPRB Assam at www.slprbassam.in.
Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Vacancy details:
Forester Grade - I: 264
Forest Guard: 1226
AFPF Constable: 981
Driver Constable: 36
Driver: 142
Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Eligibility
Candidates must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). The maximum age for the positions of AFPF Constable & Driver Constable is 25 years.
Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: How to apply