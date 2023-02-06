Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here

File photo

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam to conclude the application process today (February 6) for 2649 posts in the Assam Forest department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SLPRB Assam at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Vacancy details:

Forester Grade - I: 264

Forest Guard: 1226

AFPF Constable: 981

Driver Constable: 36

Driver: 142

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). The maximum age for the positions of AFPF Constable & Driver Constable is 25 years.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link against the advertisement

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: notification