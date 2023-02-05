Search icon
Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 2649 posts, how to apply and more here

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023 registration process will end on February 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will shut down the application window for 2649 posts in the Assam Forest department on February 6. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can still apply online through the official website of SLPRB Assam at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Vacancy details 

This Assam SLPB recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to fill 2649 vacancies of which 269 vacancies are for the post of Forester Grade 1, 1,226 posts vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard, 981 posts are for the AFPF Constable, 36 vacancies are for the Driver Constable and 142 vacancies are for the post of Driver under Forest Department.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.slprbassam.in
  • On the homepage, click on the apply link against the advertisement
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Assam SLPRB recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). The maximum age for the positions of AFPF Constable & Driver Constable is 25 years.

