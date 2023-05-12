Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Assam 10th, 12th Result likely to declared soon at sebaonline.org, latest update

File photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam SEBA is all set to release the result of the Assam HSLC exam 2023 soon. As per past year's trends, the Assam Board class 10th result is likely to be released in May last week. However, there is no official update regarding the result release date and time. Once released, Assam HSLC Result will be available on the official website –sebaonline.org.

The Assam board 12th exams were held between February 20 and March 20, 2023. Last year, the result of Assam HS result was declared on June 27, 2022. However, this year the result is expected to be out in the last week of May.

Assam Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the Assam HSLC result 2023 official website sebaonline.org

Click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

Enter roll number and other required details

Assam board HSLC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Assam Board of Secondary Education will release the result on the official website. The Assam Board class 10th exams were conducted between March 3 and April 1, 2023. The English Paper and General Science examinations from the SEBA 10th examinations had been leaked. The Assam Government and SEBA decided to hold these tests again as a result of the paper leaks.