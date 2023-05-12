Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Assam 10th, 12th Result likely to declared soon at sebaonline.org, latest update

Once released, Assam HSLC Result will be available on the official website –sebaonline.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Assam 10th, 12th Result likely to declared soon at sebaonline.org, latest update
File photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam SEBA is all set to release the result of the Assam HSLC exam 2023 soon. As per past year's trends, the Assam Board class 10th result is likely to be released in May last week. However, there is no official update regarding the result release date and time. Once released, Assam HSLC Result will be available on the official website –sebaonline.org.

The Assam board 12th exams were held between February 20 and March 20, 2023. Last year, the result of Assam HS result was declared on June 27, 2022. However, this year the result is expected to be out in the last week of May.

Assam Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check

  • Visit the Assam HSLC result 2023 official website sebaonline.org
  • Click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.
  • Enter roll number and other required details
  • Assam board HSLC result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Assam Board of Secondary Education will release the result on the official website. The Assam Board class 10th exams were conducted between March 3 and April 1, 2023. The English Paper and General Science examinations from the SEBA 10th examinations had been leaked. The Assam Government and SEBA decided to hold these tests again as a result of the paper leaks.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.