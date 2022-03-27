Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Apply for Rifleman/ Riflewoman posts under Sports Quota at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles is inviting applications for 104 Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota recruitment. The last date to apply is April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Rifleman (General Duty)

No. of Vacancy: 62

Post: Riflewoman (General Duty)

No. of Vacancy: 42

Assam Rifles Sports Quota Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed class 10th with Sport Qualification.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online

For General/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Ex-S Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Sports Quota Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 26, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 30, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee: April 30, 2022

Recruitment Rally is tentatively schedule: July 04, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on PST, PET, Field Trial and Detailed Medical Examination.

Notification: assamrifles.gov.in/RECRUITMENT