Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Apply for Rifleman/ Riflewoman posts under Sports Quota at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles is inviting applications for 104 Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota recruitment. The last date to apply is April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, assamrifles.gov.in.
Assam Rifles Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Rifleman (General Duty)
No. of Vacancy: 62
Post: Riflewoman (General Duty)
No. of Vacancy: 42
Assam Rifles Sports Quota Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed class 10th with Sport Qualification.
Age Limit: 18 to 28 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online
For General/OBC: 100/-
For SC/ST/Female/Ex-S Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website assamrifles.gov.in.
Assam Rifles Sports Quota Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: March 26, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 30, 2022
Last Date Payment of Fee: April 30, 2022
Recruitment Rally is tentatively schedule: July 04, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on PST, PET, Field Trial and Detailed Medical Examination.
Notification: assamrifles.gov.in/RECRUITMENT