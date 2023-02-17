Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Apply for 616 Technical, Tradesman posts, check eligibility and official notification

File photo

Assam Rifles is inviting applications for Technical and Tradesman posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. The registration process will begin today ( February 17). The last date to apply is March 19, 2023. This Assam Rifles recruitment drive will fill up 616 posts in the organization.

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 will be held from May 1, 2023 onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts.

Application Fee

For Group B posts (i.e., Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts only) the application fee is Rs 200 and for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts) the fee is Rs 100.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on a written exam followed by a detailed medical exam, and physical efficiency test. The written exam will be for 100 marks. Candidates should qualify PST, PET, Trade Test, Written Examination, and Medical Examination Test.

