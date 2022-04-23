Search icon
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1484 posts on assamrifles.gov.in, know more

The last date to submit application for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 is April 30, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

The Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has announced recruitment opportunities for candidates eligible for several posts in the sports quota. These include tradesman, technician, rifleman, riflewoman among others. All interested candidates must apply for the posts via the official website of Assam Rifles i.e. assamrifles.gov.in

According to sources, the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 will be scheduled from September 1. This recruitment drive will focus on enrollment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Here are some important details about the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022

  • The recruitment drive is for a total of 1484 vacancies.
  • The last date to submit application for the Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022 is yet to be announced.
  • The last date to submit application for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 is April 30, 2022

Here are details about the name of post and vacancies available under Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022

  • Bridge & Road: 17 posts
  • Clerk: 287 posts
  • Religious Teacher: 9 posts
  • Operator Radio & Line: 729 posts
  • Radio Mechanic: 72 posts.
  • Armourer: 48 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 13 posts.
  • Nursing Assistant: 100 posts
  • Veterinary Field Assistant: 10 posts
  • AYA (Para-Medical): 15 posts
  • Washerman: 80 posts

Those applying for the Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 have a total of 104 posts as Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)

Eligibility criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment

Name of the Posts/ Trades

Age Limit 

Bridge & Road

18-23 Years

Clerk

18-25 Years

Religious Teacher

18-25 Years

Operator Radio & Line

18-25 Years

Radio Mechanic

18-25 Years

Armourer

18-23 Years

Laboratory Assistant

18-23 Years

Nursing Assistant

18-23 Years

Veterinary Field Assistant

18-25 Years

AYA (Para-Medical)

18-23 Years

Washerman

18-25 Years

How to Apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022?

All eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of Assam Rifles. For further queries, you may contact at the given numbers between 9 am to 5 pm –

Contact numbers: 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119, 8258923003.

 

