Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1484 posts on assamrifles.gov.in, know more

File Photo

The Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has announced recruitment opportunities for candidates eligible for several posts in the sports quota. These include tradesman, technician, rifleman, riflewoman among others. All interested candidates must apply for the posts via the official website of Assam Rifles i.e. assamrifles.gov.in

Also, READ: India extends help to Sri Lanka, gives additional USD 500 million credit line for purchasing fuel

According to sources, the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 will be scheduled from September 1. This recruitment drive will focus on enrollment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Here are some important details about the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022

The recruitment drive is for a total of 1484 vacancies.

The last date to submit application for the Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022 is yet to be announced.

The last date to submit application for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 is April 30, 2022

Here are details about the name of post and vacancies available under Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Bridge & Road: 17 posts

Clerk: 287 posts

Religious Teacher: 9 posts

Operator Radio & Line: 729 posts

Radio Mechanic: 72 posts.

Armourer: 48 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 13 posts.

Nursing Assistant: 100 posts

Veterinary Field Assistant: 10 posts

AYA (Para-Medical): 15 posts

Washerman: 80 posts

Those applying for the Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 have a total of 104 posts as Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)

Eligibility criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment

Name of the Posts/ Trades Age Limit Bridge & Road 18-23 Years Clerk 18-25 Years Religious Teacher 18-25 Years Operator Radio & Line 18-25 Years Radio Mechanic 18-25 Years Armourer 18-23 Years Laboratory Assistant 18-23 Years Nursing Assistant 18-23 Years Veterinary Field Assistant 18-25 Years AYA (Para-Medical) 18-23 Years Washerman 18-25 Years

How to Apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022?

All eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of Assam Rifles. For further queries, you may contact at the given numbers between 9 am to 5 pm –

Contact numbers: 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119, 8258923003.