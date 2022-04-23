Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1484 posts on assamrifles.gov.in, know more

The Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has announced recruitment opportunities for candidates eligible for several posts in the sports quota. These include tradesman, technician, rifleman, riflewoman among others. All interested candidates must apply for the posts via the official website of Assam Rifles i.e. assamrifles.gov.in
According to sources, the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 will be scheduled from September 1. This recruitment drive will focus on enrollment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.
Here are some important details about the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022
Here are details about the name of post and vacancies available under Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022
Those applying for the Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 have a total of 104 posts as Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)
Eligibility criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment
|
Name of the Posts/ Trades
|
Age Limit
|
Bridge & Road
|
18-23 Years
|
Clerk
|
18-25 Years
|
Religious Teacher
|
18-25 Years
|
Operator Radio & Line
|
18-25 Years
|
Radio Mechanic
|
18-25 Years
|
Armourer
|
18-23 Years
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
18-23 Years
|
Nursing Assistant
|
18-23 Years
|
Veterinary Field Assistant
|
18-25 Years
|
AYA (Para-Medical)
|
18-23 Years
|
Washerman
|
18-25 Years
All eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of Assam Rifles. For further queries, you may contact at the given numbers between 9 am to 5 pm –
Contact numbers: 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119, 8258923003.