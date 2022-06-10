Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1380 posts at assamrifles.gov.in, know salary, how to apply

Assam Rifles is inviting applications for Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022-23 in Group B & C Posts against 1380. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, assamrifles.gov.in.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022-23 in Group B & C Posts
No. of Vacancy: 1380
Pay Scale: As per Assam Rifles rules
State Wise Details
Andaman & Nicober: 01
Andhra Pradesh: 72
Arunachal Pradesh: 42
Assam: 57
Bihar: 107
Chandigarh: 02
Chhattishgarh: 32
Dadar and Havely: 01
Delhi: 12
Daman & Diu: 01
Goa: 03
Gujarat: 50
Haryana: 14
Himachal Pradesh: 04
Jammu & Kashmir: 26
Jharkhand: 53
Karnataka: 51
Kerala: 39
Lakshadweep: 01
Madhya Pradesh: 47
Maharashtra: 71
Manipur: 79
Meghalaya: 07
Mizoram: 85
Nagaland: 115
Odisha: 51
Puducherry: 02
Punjab: 18
Rajasthan: 41
Tamilnadu: 57
Telangana: 46
Tripura: 07
Uttar Pradesh: 123
Uttrakhand: 07
West Bengal: 56
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online
For Group B Posts: 200/-
For Group C Posts: 100/-
For SC/ST/Female/Ex-S Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website assamrifles.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: June 06, 2022
Last date for online application submission: July 20, 2022
Last Date Payment of Fee: July 20, 2022
Exam Date: September 01, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on PST, PET & Written Test.