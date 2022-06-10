Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1380 posts at assamrifles.gov.in, know salary, how to apply

File photo

Assam Rifles is inviting applications for Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022-23 in Group B & C Posts against 1380. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022-23 in Group B & C Posts

No. of Vacancy: 1380

Pay Scale: As per Assam Rifles rules

State Wise Details

Andaman & Nicober: 01

Andhra Pradesh: 72

Arunachal Pradesh: 42

Assam: 57

Bihar: 107

Chandigarh: 02

Chhattishgarh: 32

Dadar and Havely: 01

Delhi: 12

Daman & Diu: 01

Goa: 03

Gujarat: 50

Haryana: 14

Himachal Pradesh: 04

Jammu & Kashmir: 26

Jharkhand: 53

Karnataka: 51

Kerala: 39

Lakshadweep: 01

Madhya Pradesh: 47

Maharashtra: 71

Manipur: 79

Meghalaya: 07

Mizoram: 85

Nagaland: 115

Odisha: 51

Puducherry: 02

Punjab: 18

Rajasthan: 41

Tamilnadu: 57

Telangana: 46

Tripura: 07

Uttar Pradesh: 123

Uttrakhand: 07

West Bengal: 56

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online

For Group B Posts: 200/-

For Group C Posts: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Ex-S Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website assamrifles.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 06, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 20, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee: July 20, 2022

Exam Date: September 01, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on PST, PET & Written Test.