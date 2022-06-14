Assam Police SI result 2022 DECLARED at slprbassam.in, get direct link here

File photo

Assam Police SI Result 2022: The result of the written exam for Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion has been announced by the State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam. Candidates can check the result through the official website, slprbassam.in.

Steps to download the result

Go to the official website slprbassam.in Click on the result link available on the homepage, Click on “Qualify Candidate for PET/PST for Recruitment Of SI(AB) in Commando Battalion” and “Qualify Candidate for PET/PST for Recruitment Of SI(UB) In Assam Police” The result will appear on the screen Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Sub Inspector (UB) result.

Direct link to Sub Inspector (AB) result.

Assam Police SI written exam 2022 was conducted on April 24. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will now have to appear for PST and PET rounds after which the final result will be announced.

Admit cards for Assam Police PST and PET rounds will be available from June 15 to 17.

For Assam Police SI posts, PST and PET rounds will be conducted at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati and for SI in Commando Battalion, the venue is Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Home Guards), Panikhaiti, Guwahati.