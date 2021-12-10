Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 306 posts at slprbassam.in – Check eligibility, last date, selection process

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) registration process for the Sub-Inspector post begins today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 9, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 306 posts in the organisation.

Details of vacancies based on a percentage of reservation

A total number of posts- 306. The category-wise distribution of the posts are:

General (Unreserved): 126

OBC /MOBC: 83

SC: 21

ST(H): 15

ST(P): 31

EWS: 30

Educational qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

How to Apply: Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained.

Selection Procedure: Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, date and venue (s) of which will be communicated later on. The Chairman reserves the right to change the venue of the test and no representation etc. will be entertained in this regard. Before entering the examination centre, biometrics of each candidate will be done.