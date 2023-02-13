Search icon
Assam Police recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 58 Sub Inspector posts, salary up to Rs 60,000

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply at slprbassam.in. The last date to apply is February 22.

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to conclude the recruitment process soon for various posts under Assam Police Commando Battalion and Radio Organisation (APRO). Interested candidates can apply at slprbassam.in. The last date to apply is February 22.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies. 

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions: 42 posts
Pay scale: Rs 14000- 60500

Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO: 16 posts 
Pay scale: Rs 14000- 60500

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must have completed a graduate degree. For APRO, BSc (Electronics Science/ IT/ Computer Science) or BE/ BTech.

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, PET/PST and viva voce/ Psychometric Test.

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website slprbassam.in
  • Visit Online Application Portal and click apply online
  • Register on the portal to create a profile
  • Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents
  • Submit the form
  • Download a copy for future reference

Assam Police commando recruitment 2023: Notification

Assam Police SI APRO Recruitment 2023: Notification

