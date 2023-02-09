Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Sub Inspector posts in Commando Battalion, APRO, salary offered Rs 60000

File photo

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications for various posts under Assam Police Commando Battalion and Radio Organisation (APRO). Interested candidates can apply at slprbassam.in. The last date to apply is February 22.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies.

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions: 42 posts

Pay scale: Rs 14000- 60500

Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO: 16 posts

Pay scale: Rs 14000- 60500

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must have completed a graduate degree. For APRO, BSc (Electronics Science/ IT/ Computer Science) or BE/ BTech.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, PET/PST and viva voce/ Psychometric Test.

Assam Police recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website slprbassam.in

Visit Online Application Portal and click apply online

Register on the portal to create a profile

Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents

Submit the form

Download a copy for future reference

Assam Police commando recruitment 2023: Notification

Assam Police SI APRO Recruitment 2023: Notification