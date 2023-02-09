Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Sub Inspector posts in Commando Battalion, APRO, salary offered Rs 60000

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications for various posts under Assam Police Commando Battalion and Radio Organisation (APRO). Interested candidates can apply at slprbassam.in. The last date to apply is February 22.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies.
Assam Police recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions: 42 posts
Pay scale: Rs 14000- 60500
Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO: 16 posts
Pay scale: Rs 14000- 60500
Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must have completed a graduate degree. For APRO, BSc (Electronics Science/ IT/ Computer Science) or BE/ BTech.
Selection Process
Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, PET/PST and viva voce/ Psychometric Test.
Assam Police recruitment 2023: Steps to apply
Assam Police commando recruitment 2023: Notification