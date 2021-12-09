Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 2440 posts at slprbassam.in – Check important dates, eligibility

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: The Assam Police is inviting applications for constables, and sub-inspectors and various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Assam Police on slprbassam.in. The online application process will begin on December 10, 2021. The last date to apply is January 9, 2021.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Constables: 2134

Sub-Inspector: 306

The official notice also reads, “Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T (H) and EWS) both male and transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis.”

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Details

The candidates must be 20 years to 26 years.

The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College.

Candidates can download the admit card from the Assam police website by entering their ID number. Candidates can check the official website for more updates on Assam Police Recruitment 2021.

Selection Procedure for Sub Inspector: Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, date and venue (s) of which will be communicated later on. The Chairman reserves the right to change the venue of the test and no representation etc. will be entertained in this regard.