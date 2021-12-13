Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 2450 Constable posts on police.assam.gov.in

Assam Police is inviting applications for 2450 posts of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, police.assam.gov.in.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post: Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions

No. of Vacancies: 2450 posts

Salary: Rs. 14000-60500/-with Grade pay of Rs 5600/- (Pay Band-II)

Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Educational qualification: Candidate must have done HSLC or Equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. In addition for the posts of Constable (Nursing), Nursing Diploma is necessary.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Selection procedure: Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the Recruitment Board, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021 important dates

Application Process starts: December 13, 2021

Candidates can apply till: January 12, 2022

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

- Visit the official website- police.assam.gov.in.

- On the homepage, go to the Career and Recruitment tab.

- Click on the notification, “Advertisement Recruitment of 2450 posts of Constable AB (Male & Transgender - 2220, Female - 180 & Nursing - 50) for newly created Assam Command Battalions" Link.

- Register and then fill the application form.

- Candidates have to register by filling in with their email id and mobile number.

- Keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: slprbassam.in/constables