Assam Police Admit Card 2022: SLPRB to release hall ticket for Assam Police recruitment exam today

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to release the admit card for the Assam Police exam today (February 9, 2023). Once released, admit card for 2850 various posts can be downloaded through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police exam admit card will be for PST and PET for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts. The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023.

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

On the homepage, click on Assam Police Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exams will be held for the PET consisting of 3200 mtrs and 1600 mtrs race for males and females respectively.

