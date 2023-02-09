Assam Police Admit Card 2022: SLBRB releases hall ticket at slprbassam.in, get direct link here

File photo

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLBRB) has released the admit card for the Assam Police exam 2022 today (February 9, 2023). Candidates can download the Assam Police admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police exam admit card will be for PST and PET for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts. The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023.

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

On the homepage, click on Assam Police Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Vacancy details

Forester grade: 264 posts

Forest guard: 1226 posts

AFPF constable: 981 posts

Driver constable36 posts

Driver under forest department: 142 posts

Constable: 211 posts

he Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exams will be held for the PET consisting of 3200 mtrs and 1600 mtrs race for males and females respectively.

Assam Police Admit Card 2022