Assam Police Admit Card 2022: SLBRB releases hall ticket at slprbassam.in, get direct link here

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: Candidates who will appear for PST and PET can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

File photo

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLBRB) has released the admit card for the Assam Police exam 2022 today (February 9, 2023). Candidates can download the Assam Police admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police exam admit card will be for PST and PET for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts. The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023.  

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Assam Police Admit Card 2022 link 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Vacancy details

Forester grade: 264 posts
Forest guard: 1226 posts
AFPF constable: 981 posts
Driver constable36  posts
Driver under forest department: 142 posts 
Constable: 211 posts 

 

he Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exams will be held for the PET consisting of 3200 mtrs and 1600 mtrs race for males and females respectively. 

Assam Police Admit Card 2022

