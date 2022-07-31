Search icon
Assam PAT Result 2022: Date, time , how to check here

DTE will declare the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, Assam PAT Result 2022, on August 2 after 4 pm at the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Assam PAT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will declare the  Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, Assam PAT Result 2022, on August 2 after 4 pm at the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in.  Candidates will be needed to log into the website using their credentials. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam PAT result date and time on Saturday. 

The Minister Tweeted: "The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."

Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the designated ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link (link will be active on Aug 2)
  • A new login page will open
  • Key in your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit
  • Assam PAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

