Assam PAT Result 2022: Date, time , how to check here

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will declare the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, Assam PAT Result 2022, on August 2 after 4 pm at the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates will be needed to log into the website using their credentials. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam PAT result date and time on Saturday.
The Minister Tweeted: "The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."
Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check
