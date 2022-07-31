Assam PAT Result 2022: Date, time , how to check here

Assam PAT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will declare the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test, Assam PAT Result 2022, on August 2 after 4 pm at the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates will be needed to log into the website using their credentials. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the Assam PAT result date and time on Saturday.

The Minister Tweeted: "The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."

Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the designated ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link (link will be active on Aug 2)

A new login page will open

Key in your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit

Assam PAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

