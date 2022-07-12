Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 released today: All important details here

Assam PAT Admit Card | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Assam has released the Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming PAT on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. To check the admit card, candidates need to enter their login details such as date of birth, roll number and other details asked if any.

Candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned such as roll number, registration number, full name, examination date, time and venue. The guidelines for the examination day are also mentioned and candidates are advised to go through them.

Candidates note that on the day of examination, they have to carry the admit card without fail as otherwise the candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card.

Assam PAT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website, dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the download Assam PAT Admit Card 2022

Once done, the admit card link will open

Enter the login credentials such as date of birth, application number

Then click on submit

Download the admit card and keep a copy.

Candidates are again advised to go through the admit card once in order to avoid discrepancies. The Assam PAT 2022 is scheduled for July 24.

Read: AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key to release TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check date and time