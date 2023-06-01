Assam PAT 2023: Admit card to be released on 5 June; steps to download

Assam PAT 2023

The Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 admit cards will be released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam on June 5. The announcement was made by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday, May 31. DTE Assam has stated that candidates can obtain their admit cards for the entrance test by visiting dte.assam.gov.in and using their application number or mobile number to login. The entrance test is scheduled to take place on June 18. To download their hall ticket, candidates are required to keep their application number readily accessible.

Assam PAT 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in, then locate and click on the PAT 2023 section.

Step 2: Look for the applicant login page and navigate to it.

Step 3: Enter your application number or phone number and your date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Login to your account and find the option to “Download Admit Card”, and click on it.

Step 5: The PAT 2023 admit card will be presented to you on your device’s screen.

Step 6: Verify the details on the PAT admit card and download.

Exam timings

The PAT exam 2023 is scheduled to take place between 10 AM and 12 PM on June 18. The question paper will consist of two sections: mathematics and science. The paper carries a maximum of 100 marks, and will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The PAT 2023 paper will take place in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Nagaon, Jorhat, Barpeta, Silapathar, Goalpara, Nalbari, Baihata, Karimganj, Bihpuria, Tezpur, Bongaigaon, Sibsagar, Diphu, Baksa, Dhekiajuli, Golaghat and Mangaldoi.

According to an official notification, only candidates who have successfully completed the application process within the given deadline, possess valid application numbers, and provide a valid proof of payment, including a payment reference number, will be issued admit cards. Entry to the PAT exam venue will not be permitted without the admit card and a valid identity proof.

In case candidates encounter difficulties while downloading their admit cards, they can reach out to the help desk number provided on the DTE Assam website for assistance.