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IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation

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Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard

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Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard

The Assam Secondary Education Board (SEBA) has announced the 2026 Class 10 HSLC results on April 10.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 10:41 AM IST

Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard
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The Assam Secondary Education Board (SEBA) has officially released the results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for the 2025-2026 academic year. The results were made available on April 10, 2026, and students can easily check their performance through the board’s official website or via SMS.

Official Websites To Check Your Marksheet

site.sebaonline.org
sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in,
asseb.in

How To Download Your Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website of the SEBA - sebaonline.org.
On the homepage, click on "HSLC EXAMINATION RESULTS 2026".
Enter your roll number and other required details.
Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.

How To Check Assam HSLC Result via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Type: ASSAM10 Roll Number (ensure correct format as per board instructions)
Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.
The result will be sent to your phone via SMS shortly.

Exam Details and Participation

The HSLC exams for the 2025-2026 academic session were held from February 10 to February 27, 2026. This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the examinations. The exams were conducted across multiple centers throughout Assam, with strict protocols in place due to the ongoing global situation.

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IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation
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