Assam HSLC Exam 2023 dates for Science and English announced, SEBA Class 10 Exams to be held on March 28 and 30

File Photo

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has declared the Assam HSLC Exam 2023 dates for the SEBA Class 10 General Science and English Exams. The HSLC exams were earlier cancelled because of paper leaks and the use of unfair means.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam, SEBA will be re-conducting the HSLC General Science exam on March 30 and the English exam on March 28, 2023.

Confirming the same, Ranoj Pegu tweeted, "The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today (13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice."

For the unversed, the Assam HSLC General Science exam was scheduled to be held on March 13, however, due to reports of a paper leak, SEBA and the government of Assam decided to cancel the exam.

According to the official notice issued by SEBA, the reports of the HSLC paper leak were telecasted. The model question paper was also seen in the hands of a candidate at the exam centre which is why the board decided to cancel the exam.

The Assam HSLC English Exam 2023 was held on March 3, 2023.

But the students were found using unfair means during the English exam which is why the board decided to cancel and re-conduct the English exam as well.

SEBA has currently announced the revised dates for the SEBA 10th General Science Exam and SEBA 10th English exam.