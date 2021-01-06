Assam HSLC 2021: Class 10 HSLC datesheet released, check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the datesheet for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

HSLC practical examinations will be held on March 4 and 5. The theory exams will be held from May 11 to June 1, 2021.

Here is the datesheet for the HSLC exams:

Moreover, the practical exams as well as the theory exams will be held in the examination centre.

Last year, over 3.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 Assam board examinations. The exams were conducted from February 10 to 29, 2020. The results were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, a student of Padum Pukhuri High School has topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2020 by scoring 595 marks out of total 600. Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School Dibrugarh is in the second position with 594 marks.

Three candidates have secured the third rank in the HSLC results. They are Debisma Priya Borah of Gyanjyoti Academy, Narayanpur,, Jyotishman Deva Sarma of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Barbhag and Chaki B Gulton of St Maary’s HS Shool in Guwahati. All three students have scored 591 marks.