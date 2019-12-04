Assam HSLC 2020: Exam schedule released, check @ sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam released the routine for Assam HSLC Exam 2020 on the official website. Candidates can download the exam routine on sebaonline.org.

The exam will start from February 10, 2020, and will end on February 29, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Morning shift (9:00 am to 12 noon), and afternoon shift (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

The practical examination will be held on January 21 and January 22. It is also divided into two shifts- Morning shift (9:00 am to 12 noon), and afternoon shift (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

Steps to download the schedule for Assam HSLC Exam 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

Step 2. Under the notification section, click on 'Programme for HSLC/AHM Examination, 2020."

Step 3. A pdf containing the schedule for the above-mentioned exam will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download and take a printout for future reference.

About Secondary Education Board Assam (SEBA)

The Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961 (Assam Act, XXV of 1961) was passed to provide for the establishment of a Board of Secondary Education to regulate, supervise and develop Secondary Education in the State of Assam. The Act came into force with effect from 29th January, 1962 with the publication of Government of Assam, Education Department Notification no. 159/61/37 dated 29/1/1962. Thus the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (popularly known as SEBA) came into existence on14 March, 1962. It started functioning with the conduct of 11 year H.S.S.L.C. Examination of 1962. Under the provisions of the Act the Govt. of Assam constituted the Board with Sri S.C. Rajkhowa, D.P.I., Assam as Chairman and Md. N. Islam, Inspector of Schools (Central Assam Circle) as Secretary.â€‹