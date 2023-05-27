Search icon
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result

Once released, students can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

File photo

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to announce the result of Assam Class 12th results today, May 27. Once released, students can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. 

Assam Class 12 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20.  In order to check Assam Board 12th results 2023, students must have their roll number. To pass the Assam Board 12th examination, a student have to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate.

Assam HS result 2023: Official websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result

resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.co.in
assam.result.in

Assam HS result 2023: How to check  online

-- Visit the official website resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in 
-- Select the download link for the "Assam HS result 2023."
-- Fill out the area with the roll number.
-- The screen will show the Assam High School result for 2023.
-- Verify your eligibility and download the document for your records.

