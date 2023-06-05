Search icon
Assam HS result 2023: Assam Board AHSEC Class 12th Result likely today at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Once released, Assam class 12th results will be available on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to declare the Assam Class 12th results soon. Once released, Assam class 12th results will be available on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. As per reports, Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 is likely to be announced today. However, no official announcement has been made yet. 

Assam Class 12 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20. In order to check Assam Board 12th results 2023, students must have their roll number. To pass the Assam Board 12th examination, a student have to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate.

Assam HS result 2023: Official websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result

  • resultsassam.nic.in
  • assamresult.co.in
  • assam.result.in

Assam HS result 2023: How to check online

-- Visit the official website resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in 
-- Select the download link for the "Assam HS result 2023."
-- Fill out the area with the roll number.
-- The screen will show the Assam High School result for 2023.
-- Verify your eligibility and download the document for your records.

