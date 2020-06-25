Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC declares class 12th result; here's how you can check

AHSEC class 12 results: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the board class 12 results on today at 9 am on the official website ahsec.nic.in.

Students who appeared in the examination can check their marks on ahsec.nic.in.

This year, the examination was conducted between February 12 to March 14 and around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams.

Apart from the official website, students can check their scores on various other websites like www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.iResults.net, www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in.

AHSEC controller of examinations, Pankaj Borthakur, said the Class 12 results will be declared for all four streams- Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational - at official website ahsec.nic.in.

"The candidates will be able to get their results by typing their roll and number in any of the 14 websites. The digital mark sheets would be uploaded in the websites and the candidates would get the option of downloading these from the websites," a statement issued by the board's secretary Manoranjan Kakati stated.

There was a delay in the declaration of the class 12 exam results due to the lockdown imposed on March 24.

Steps to check the AHSEC class 12 results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ahsec.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'Assam board class 12 results'.

Step 3. A new window will appear on the screen, enter roll number and necessary details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The results can also sbe accessed via SMS. Students are required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.