Education

Assam floods: Government prepones school summer vacations, holidays to start from THIS date

As Assam reels from the devastating floods that hit the state, the summer vacations for the schools have been preponed in the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

The floods in Assam have caused massive devastations and destruction, leading to the shutdown of a lot of services in the state. In the midst of the massive floods in the state, the Assam government has decided to prepone the summer vacations for school students.

Announcing the same, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that government schools will remain closed from June 25 to July 25. Education Minister Pegu made the announcement in Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, in view of the situation in the state caused by the floods.

Announcing the dates of the holidays, the education minister said that the summer vacations in schools are being preponed by a few days due to the worsening flood situation in Assam. The vacations were initially set to commence from the first week of July, but will not start from June 25.

To facilitate the new dates of the summer vacations and the early closure of schools in Assam, the exams for students will be concluded by June 25. Not just government schools, but private educational institutes in Assam are set to follow the same orders.

Several higher educational institutes have also decided to shut down their premises and change their examination schedule due to the floods that hit Assam. The Gauhati University has decided to postpone their post-graduate exams for all the affiliate universities due to the floods.

The impact of the floods that swept over Assam has been massive and deadly. Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of ongoing flood and landslide situations. Relief camps have been set up and many rescue operations were conducted for people trapped due to the overflow of rivers.

The flood situation in Assam’s Karimganj district has deteriorated after the flood waters of the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers inundated more areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people of the district. The flood waters have submerged several main roads of the district. 82 people have died in floods and landslides in the state this year so far in Assam.

(With ANI inputs)

